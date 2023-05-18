It was a magical day for the city on Sunday (May 14) as thousands turned out to take part in the first marathon in Leeds for 20 years. A compilation video capturing the magic of the day has been shared by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All and can be viewed above.

Included are aerial shots of Headingley Stadium where the race started and ended, clips of the many people who took part in the race and footage of the spine-tingling moment that Kevin Sinfield carried his friend Rob Burrow over the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a crowd cheered them on, Sinfield gave Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2019, a kiss of affection after completing the 26.2 mile route.

There was a hugely emotional moment as Rob Burrow was carried over the line by his friend Kevin Sinfield

The footage was shared on the social media pages for Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with the message: “The 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon saw over 10,000 runners take to the spectator-filled streets of Leeds. Whether it was fundraising for charity or for a challenge, everyone came together to make the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon a day that will never be forgotten.

"Want to try it for yourself? 2024 entries are now open. Entries sold fast for 2023, so don’t miss out. Click here to sign up and let’s see you on the start line on the 12th May.”