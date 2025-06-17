A shabby water feature in Leeds city centre has been brought back to life after years of neglect and countless calls for repairs.

The distinctive fountain, that stands at the heart of the Mandela Gardens, fell into disrepair around six years ago - with stagnant green water pooling at its base and paint peeling from its once vibrant surfaces.

The distinctive fountain in Millennium Square has finally been repaired. | National World

Little seemed to change at the Millennium Square landmark, despite pressure from at least one campaigner who had been asking questions about the structure for half a decade.

But now, after nearly two years of reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, the fountain has finally been repaired and is once again fully operational, with water shooting energetically from its intricate pipework.

The mesmeric display is complemented by fresh blue paint around the surfaces of the water feature, restoring the tranquil beauty of the public square.

Mr Fawcett previously complained that the fountain had been reduced to a "foul, stinking mess".

Professional gardener Peter Fawcett, 75, had been urging Leeds City Council to act on the state of the fountain for some time, first raising concerns back in 2020.

Reacting to the repairs, he said: “The fountain is probably the best feature in all of the parks in Leeds - it’s a beacon of beauty - so I’m very pleased to hear that it has been repaired.

“I hope that this is the start of things to come in terms of spending on green spaces. It’s excellent news for the whole of the city.”

The council confirmed last summer that funding had been secured to carry out the work and that a contractor was being engaged but, for almost a year, there appeared to be no change at the site.

The fountain has been restored to its former glory. | National World

Mr Fawcett had also previously called on West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin to intervene, as he highlighted the importance of public parks in providing space for recreation.

The garden that the fountain sits within was itself a star attraction at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in 2004, before it was purchased and moved up to Leeds.

The floral display that surrounds it was designed to reflect the exotic colours of South Africa.

In 2001, Nelson Mandela visited the garden to inaugurate the sculpture that stands next to the display titled ‘Both Arms’, created by Roundhay sculptor Kenneth Armitage.