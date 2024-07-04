Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A neglected fountain in Leeds could soon be fixed after years of complaints - but one critic remained sceptical this week.

The dilapidated water feature, in Millennium Square, has been criticised since before lockdown.

It was once the jewel in the crown of the Mandela Gardens, with clear water trickling through an intricate network of pipes, casting dancing light across the sea blue surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Fawcett has previously said that the fountain had been reduced to a "foul, stinking mess". | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fountain stopped working around five years ago. In that time, murky green water has pooled at its base and the paint has started peeling.

Peter Fawcett, 74, a professional gardener, first questioned why no action was being taken to fix the water feature back in 2020.

Now, four years later, Leeds City Council has said that funding has finally been identified for repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "We fully understand the affection that local people have for Mandela Gardens, and thank Mr Fawcett for his continued interest in its water feature.

“The council is pleased to confirm that funding has been identified for the repairs, with the process of engaging a contractor to carry out the work now getting under way.

“More details will be made available in due course about a start date and expected timescale for the project.”

But Mr Fawcett, who formerly worked for Kirklees Council, still had concerns that there may be a while to go before the fountain is working again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have my doubts regarding a fix, but we can hope,” he said. “The council identified what was wrong with it last year, but nothing happened then.”

He added: “It’s the most beautiful feature of any park in Leeds. Even Roundhay Park doesn’t have anything like it.

“But it’s in worse condition than ever now because the paint is flaking off. It will need cleaning and repainting. Then there needs to be a regular maintenance programme.

“Knowing the council, work won’t start until September. They still need to find a firm to carry out the work, but there’s no shortage of people that could do it.