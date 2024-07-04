Leeds City Council promises repairs for neglected Millennium Square fountain - but critic remains sceptical
The dilapidated water feature, in Millennium Square, has been criticised since before lockdown.
It was once the jewel in the crown of the Mandela Gardens, with clear water trickling through an intricate network of pipes, casting dancing light across the sea blue surfaces.
The fountain stopped working around five years ago. In that time, murky green water has pooled at its base and the paint has started peeling.
Peter Fawcett, 74, a professional gardener, first questioned why no action was being taken to fix the water feature back in 2020.
Now, four years later, Leeds City Council has said that funding has finally been identified for repairs.
A spokesperson said: "We fully understand the affection that local people have for Mandela Gardens, and thank Mr Fawcett for his continued interest in its water feature.
“The council is pleased to confirm that funding has been identified for the repairs, with the process of engaging a contractor to carry out the work now getting under way.
“More details will be made available in due course about a start date and expected timescale for the project.”
But Mr Fawcett, who formerly worked for Kirklees Council, still had concerns that there may be a while to go before the fountain is working again.
“I have my doubts regarding a fix, but we can hope,” he said. “The council identified what was wrong with it last year, but nothing happened then.”
He added: “It’s the most beautiful feature of any park in Leeds. Even Roundhay Park doesn’t have anything like it.
“But it’s in worse condition than ever now because the paint is flaking off. It will need cleaning and repainting. Then there needs to be a regular maintenance programme.
“Knowing the council, work won’t start until September. They still need to find a firm to carry out the work, but there’s no shortage of people that could do it.
“I just hope that the council is true to it’s word.”
