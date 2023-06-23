Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Mandela Gardens fountain: Leeds City centre water feature neglected for three years branded 'disgusting mess'

A Leeds fountain that stood proudly in the heart of the city centre has been reduced to a “foul, stinking mess”, according to a gardener calling for action to be taken.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

The Mandela Gardens, in Millennium Square, featured as its centrepiece an intricate water feature that bubbled with cascading water when it was installed almost 20 years ago. But that same water now sits in a murky, green pool at its base after the fountain stopped working before lockdown.

Peter Fawcett, 74, a professional gardener, first asked Leeds City Council why no action was being taken to fix the water feature three years ago. He said: “It was the jewel in the crown of Leeds parks. It’s sad that it has been neglected for all this time. When it’s working, the water is clear. Now it’s a foul, stinking mess.

“The problems could be that the pump has been clogged up with dirt. All they would need to do is go in there and unclog it.”

Peter Fawcett said that the fountain had been reduced to a "foul, stinking mess".Peter Fawcett said that the fountain had been reduced to a "foul, stinking mess".
The garden itself was a star attraction at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in 2004, before it was purchased and moved up to Leeds. The floral display that surrounds the fountain was designed to reflect the exotic colours of South Africa.

In 2001, Nelson Mandela visited the garden to inaugurate the sculpture that stand next to the display, ‘Both Arms’, by Roundhay sculptor Kenneth Armitage. But it has been argued that the artwork’s visual impact has been lessened by the state of the fountain. Mr Fawcett, who formerly worked for Kirklees Council, added: “The fountain was magnificent, but you wouldn’t say that now. It’s just a disgusting mess and it doesn’t look good for Leeds.

“It’s in such a prominent place right outside the civic centre, the councillors must be passing it every day.”

He said that the last he heard from the council was an email from an officer explaining that the authority was “aware of the fault and are at present seeking to identify a funding solution” – but that this email came nine months ago. Leeds City Council was asked to comment.

The garden was a star attraction when Nelson Mandela, who it was named after, visited the city in 2001. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.The garden was a star attraction when Nelson Mandela, who it was named after, visited the city in 2001. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.
The floral display around the fountain remains vibrant, but murky, green water has pooled at its base.The floral display around the fountain remains vibrant, but murky, green water has pooled at its base.
