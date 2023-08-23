Frustrations over years of inaction on a dilapidated Leeds fountain were overflowing this week, after the Mayor of West Yorkshire appeared to backtrack on initial support for a campaign.

The run-down water feature that stands at the heart of the Mandela Gardens, in Millennium Square, was formerly an attractive example of the city’s many well-kept parks.

But, according to some, neglect by Leeds City Council has seen it transform into a “disgusting mess”, with stagnant green water pooled at its base.

Peter Fawcett, 74, a professional gardener, has been calling for the fountain to be fixed since before the pandemic, but the council has blamed funding for delays in its restoration.

Retired gardener Peter Fawcett, 74, has spent years calling for the fountain that stands at the centre of the Mandela Gardens, in Millennium Square, to be fixed. He described a response to his campaign from West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin's office as "disappointing". Photo: National World/Simon Hulme.

Her response to Mr Fawcett, who spoke on the programme, was: “Peter, shall we make it a campaign?”

She said her team would be in touch, but despite the assurances, an email later sent by a caseworker in her office seemed at odds with her original enthusiasm.

The email, sent to Mr Fawcett, said: “Unfortunately, responsibility for the maintenance lies with Leeds City Council and as such falls outside the mayor’s remit.”

This came as a blow for the septuagenarian campaigner, who previously worked for Kirklees Council.

“It was disappointing,” he said. “I’ve tried every politician, including councillors, council officers and now the mayor, who I had hoped could bring some weight – but it’s all come to nothing.

“The way everyone talks about this is as though it’s a massive job, but it’s just a little pond. It’s something I could fix myself if I was working for them.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is headed up by Ms Brabin, whether there are any plans for her to help resolve the issue after her initial comments were interpreted by campaigners as support.

A spokesperson said in response: “After 13 years of government austerity, our councils are having to take extremely difficult decisions about how they prioritise funding, especially during a cost of living crisis and high inflation.

“We know that Leeds City Council understands how valued the Mandela Gardens are by the public. The council is hopeful that funding can be identified to address these issues.”

The garden itself was a star attraction at the Chelsea Flower Show almost 20 years ago and was designed to reflect the exotic colours of South Africa.