Leeds Festival 2023: Organisers issue major update on cancelled Lil Tjay show with 'surprise performance'
Fans were left distraught on Friday after being told American rapper Lil Tjay, who was due to perform on the Main Stage West at 4.40pm on Friday, would not be appearing.
However, in an update today (Saturday), festival-goers were told via a Leeds Fest app push notification that he would now be performing today (Saturday).
The message, delivered at about 10.30am, titled ‘Lil Tjay Update’, said: “Lil Tjay is now playing TODAY at 12:00 Midday on Main Stage West”.
Pictures of the stage show Lil Tjay branding with “suprise performance” emblazoned across it.
While short notice, it will come as welcome news to those who missed his show yesterday.
Crowds of fans had packed into the Arena to watch the rapper but, shortly after his set was due to begin, a message appeared on the screen which said: “Unfortunately Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon.”
A new message appeared around 30 minutes later, which said: “Unfortunately Lil Tjay will not be performing this evening.”