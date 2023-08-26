It’s the third day of music at Bramham Park, where thousands are enjoying Leeds Festival 2023.

Our reporter Charles Gray is at the site and will bring you live updates thoughout the day. Friday saw Billie Eilish make Leeds Festival history, becoming the youngest act to ever headline the event on the Main Stage East, while Imagine Dragons headlined the Main Stage West.

This happy couple got engaged in their tent, while crowds were left disappointed as this performance was cancelled at the last minute after the artist failed to show up at the site.

Sam Fender and Foals headline Saturday’s music, with performances from Leeds’ own Yard Act, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Bicep and plenty more to look forward to.