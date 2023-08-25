A Leeds Festival performance has been cancelled at the last minute after an artist failed to turn up at Bramham Park.

American rapper Lil Tjay was due to perform on the Main Stage West at 4.40pm today (Friday). Thousands of fans packed into the Arena to watch the ‘Brothers’ rapper take to the stage.

Shortly after his set was due to begin, a message appeared on the screen which said: “Unfortunately Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon.”

Around 30 minutes later, when his performance was scheduled to end, another message appeared which read: “Unfortunately Lil Tjay will not be performing this evening.”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Posting on X – formerly Twitter – Scott Rafferty said it was “bad craic” while Harry Wall called the delay a “shambles.”