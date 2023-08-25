Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: Lil Tjay's performance cancelled after he fails to turn up at Bramham Park

A Leeds Festival performance has been cancelled at the last minute after an artist failed to turn up at Bramham Park.
Abbey Maclure
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:22 BST

American rapper Lil Tjay was due to perform on the Main Stage West at 4.40pm today (Friday). Thousands of fans packed into the Arena to watch the ‘Brothers’ rapper take to the stage.

Shortly after his set was due to begin, a message appeared on the screen which said: “Unfortunately Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon.”

Around 30 minutes later, when his performance was scheduled to end, another message appeared which read: “Unfortunately Lil Tjay will not be performing this evening.”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Posting on X – formerly Twitter – Scott Rafferty said it was “bad craic” while Harry Wall called the delay a “shambles.”

Next to perform on the Main Stage West is Becky Hill at 6.15pm, followed by headliners Imagine Dragons at 8pm.

