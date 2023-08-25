Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: 13 of the food options on offer at Bramham Park and their prices

Leeds Festival is packed with options when it comes to getting a bite to eat.
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

From Greek gyros wraps and burritos to burgers and chips, dozens of traders have set up camp at Bramham Park to serve hungry festivalgoers. With many conveniently located close to stages, fans can grab a meal without missing their favourite bands and artists.

Here are 13 of the food options available at Leeds Festival 2023 – and their prices.

Here are some of the food traders available at Bramham Park and their prices

1. Leeds Festival food

Here are some of the food traders available at Bramham Park and their prices Photo: Charles Gray

There's everything from chicken noodles to prawn katsu curry at Mr Noodle. The Thai sweet chilli noodles are £13.

2. Mr Noodle

There's everything from chicken noodles to prawn katsu curry at Mr Noodle. The Thai sweet chilli noodles are £13. Photo: Charles Gray

These Japanese dumplings are handmade in the Yorkshire Dales. Pick up gyoza loaded fries or loaded rice for £12, or just gyoza for £9.

3. Big Mouth Gyoza

These Japanese dumplings are handmade in the Yorkshire Dales. Pick up gyoza loaded fries or loaded rice for £12, or just gyoza for £9. Photo: Charles Gray

Serves what the name suggests - mac 'n' cheese for £11

4. Mac 'n' Cheese

Serves what the name suggests - mac 'n' cheese for £11 Photo: Charles Gray

