Hundreds of items lost at Leeds Festival remain unclaimed including passports and driving licences, as volunteers urge owners to come forward before the deadline when they will be “donated” or “destroyed”.

Its teams have helped reunite owners with “hundreds of items” which were originally lost during the usual festival mayhem and excitement.

But the Christian-based organisation has now issued a “final call” as it still has dozens of wallets, mobile phones, driving licences, bank cards and even three passports that remain unclaimed.

Crowd scenes at Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park, and, inset, an image showing unclaimed lost property shared by Leeds Festival Angels.

There are also various items of clothing, bags and jewellery still in lost property from this year’s Leeds Fest.

The group said in an update today (September 18): “As Leeds Festival 2023 becomes a memory the Festival Angels are putting out a final call for people to claim items that have ended up in Lost Property.

“Hundreds of items have already been returned to owners and it is hoped the final push will see the majority of items returned to the owners before the 1st October closing date.”

The full list of unclaimed items includes: 52 wallets, 25 mobile phones, 109 full and provisional driving licences, hundreds of bank cards, three passports and dozens of sets of keys.

Unclaimed items will be donated to St George's Crypt, the homelessness charity based in Leeds city centre, to “relevant agencies”, or destroyed altogether, Leeds Festival Angels added.