The 1975 are also performing at the event, which has been taking place at Bramham Park this weekend and has also seen sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Foals.
Today’s line-up also includes performances by Knucks, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves and Easy Life.
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray has been live from the site all weekend and will continue providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout today.
Leeds fans out in force
Here’s Hayley Pollard and Leeds United fan Anthony Binney, sporting a purple third kit shirt from Leeds United’s recent Premier League stint:
Early risers
Here are some of the first festival-goers pictured in the main area at the festival site today on the final day.
Evie, Lucy, Millie and Tilly:
Food and drink stalls and prices
Just a reminder of the food and drink prices at the festival.
The Foals
Here’s a great shot from Saturday headliners The Foals last night:
Sunday line-up
The festival is set to go out with a real bang today, as The Killers and The 1975 headline the final day.
There will also be performances from Knucks, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves and Easy Life.
Final day of Leeds Fest
Good morning from the final day at Leeds Festival 2023.
To start the day, here’s a shot of Sam Fender playing to massive crowds late last night:
Loyle Carner on the main stage
We’re winding down now but we’ll leave you with this one.
Here’s a great picture of UK rapper Loyle Carner, playing to the crowds at the festival’s Main Stage East.
No-fin stopping this couple’s fun
Asked if they’re enjoying Leeds Fest 2023, Adam and Elise Connor told our reporter: “Superb festival. Very safe and much better wearing a fish hat.”
‘Glass’ collecting for a Leeds Fest hoodie
Jake Donald's, 22, from Edinburgh, said Leeds Fest had “been fun so far”.
He’s collect drinks cups to buy a Leeds Festival hoodie, he said.
Yard Act’s secret set
Here’s the first picture we’ve got from Yard Act’s secret set, which is live and underway now.
This is our exclusive story if you want to find out more about the intimate gig.