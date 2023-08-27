Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds Festival 2023: Live updates from Sunday at Bramham Park as The Killers and 1975 headline

Those still left standing are in for a treat at Leeds Festival 2023 as Las Vegas rockers The Killers bring the festival to a close.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

The 1975 are also performing at the event, which has been taking place at Bramham Park this weekend and has also seen sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

Today’s line-up also includes performances by Knucks, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves and Easy Life.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray has been live from the site all weekend and will continue providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout today. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...

Live updates from Leeds Festival 2023

11:20 BST

Leeds fans out in force

Here’s Hayley Pollard and Leeds United fan Anthony Binney, sporting a purple third kit shirt from Leeds United’s recent Premier League stint:

11:17 BST

Early risers

Here are some of the first festival-goers pictured in the main area at the festival site today on the final day.

Evie, Lucy, Millie and Tilly:

11:05 BST

Food and drink stalls and prices

Just a reminder of the food and drink prices at the festival.

We’ve done a round-up of the best food vendors on offer this year at Leeds Fest here.

And here’s all the drinks prices - from pints of beer to spirits or water - we’ve got you covered.

10:45 BSTUpdated 10:46 BST

The Foals

Here’s a great shot from Saturday headliners The Foals last night:

10:44 BST

Sunday line-up

The festival is set to go out with a real bang today, as The Killers and The 1975 headline the final day.

There will also be performances from Knucks, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves and Easy Life.

Here’s everything you need to know including set times for The Killers’ performance tonight and The 1975.

10:37 BST

Final day of Leeds Fest

Good morning from the final day at Leeds Festival 2023.

To start the day, here’s a shot of Sam Fender playing to massive crowds late last night:

19:04 BSTUpdated 19:04 BST

Loyle Carner on the main stage

We’re winding down now but we’ll leave you with this one.

Here’s a great picture of UK rapper Loyle Carner, playing to the crowds at the festival’s Main Stage East.

Stay safe and have a good evening everyone.

17:42 BST

No-fin stopping this couple’s fun

Asked if they’re enjoying Leeds Fest 2023, Adam and Elise Connor told our reporter: “Superb festival. Very safe and much better wearing a fish hat.”

17:05 BST

‘Glass’ collecting for a Leeds Fest hoodie

Jake Donald's, 22, from Edinburgh, said Leeds Fest had “been fun so far”.

He’s collect drinks cups to buy a Leeds Festival hoodie, he said.

16:54 BST

Yard Act’s secret set

Here’s the first picture we’ve got from Yard Act’s secret set, which is live and underway now.

This is our exclusive story if you want to find out more about the intimate gig.

