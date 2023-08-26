Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival 2023: 13 of the best crowd pictures from Saturday as Sam Fender and Foals headline

There was an electric atmosphere across Bramham Park as the second day of Leeds Festival 2023 got into full swing.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Aug 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 18:18 BST

An amazing opening set from local lads Yard Act on the Main Stage East was followed by packed crowds at the likes of Wet Leg, Bicep and Loyle Carner ahead of Saturday’s headline sets from Foals and Sam Fender.

The sun was shining throughout the day and punters will hope for more of the same tomorrow (Sunday) when headline sets from The 1975 and The Killers bring this year’s edition of Leeds Festival to a close.

Here are some of the best pictures of crowds making the most of Saturday at Leeds Festival 2023:

The crowd was electric for the second day of Leeds Festival 2023.

1. Leeds Festival 2023

The crowd was electric for the second day of Leeds Festival 2023.

People were having a roar-some time at Leeds Festival 2023.

2. Roarsome time

People were having a roar-some time at Leeds Festival 2023.

Adam Connor with his daughter Elise, who were spotting two of the best sets of headgear at this year's event.. Adam said: "It's been a superb festival. Very safe and all the better wearing a fish hat."

3. Hats of the year

Adam Connor with his daughter Elise, who were spotting two of the best sets of headgear at this year's event.. Adam said: "It's been a superb festival. Very safe and all the better wearing a fish hat."

Newcastle United shirts were 10 for a penny at Leeds Festival on Saturday ahead of their local hero Sam Fender's headline set

4. Toon army

Newcastle United shirts were 10 for a penny at Leeds Festival on Saturday ahead of their local hero Sam Fender's headline set

