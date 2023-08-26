Leeds Festival 2023: 13 of the best crowd pictures from Saturday as Sam Fender and Foals headline
There was an electric atmosphere across Bramham Park as the second day of Leeds Festival 2023 got into full swing.
An amazing opening set from local lads Yard Act on the Main Stage East was followed by packed crowds at the likes of Wet Leg, Bicep and Loyle Carner ahead of Saturday’s headline sets from Foals and Sam Fender.
The sun was shining throughout the day and punters will hope for more of the same tomorrow (Sunday) when headline sets from The 1975 and The Killers bring this year’s edition of Leeds Festival to a close.
Here are some of the best pictures of crowds making the most of Saturday at Leeds Festival 2023:
1 / 4