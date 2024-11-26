An independent car garage in Leeds has won a prestigious national award for its outstanding customer service.

AJ Fleetcare, located on Brander Drive, Gipton, was named the 2024 National Garage Star, the top honour in The Motor Ombudsman's annual Star Awards.

Now in their fifth year, the motor industry accolades allow consumers to put businesses accredited to one or more of The Motor Ombudsman’s four Codes of Practice, or individual staff members, into the spotlight, for going the extra mile to deliver an exceptional level of service.

The family-owned business in Leeds was amongst the 3,262 online nominations that were submitted by motorists up and down the UK in the latest contest – the highest ever volume of submissions received.

Alan and Jeanette Landale, the husband and wife owners of AJ Fleetcare, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the top prize. We faced some very stiff competition from the other 2024 Garage Star Award winners, and bringing home two trophies is a true testament to the hard work that the entire team put in on a daily basis.

“This really is a joint effort, and we are honoured that the lengths that we go to, have been formally recognised both by our customers, and by a panel of motor industry experts. We are very much looking forward to a very memorable and special trip to London.”

Judges commended AJ Fleetcare, which also bagged the regional Garage Star trophy for the North, for its “compassionate and selfless assistance” to a customer caring for a relative.

The garage repaired the customer’s vehicle on short notice and covered a taxi fare at no extra cost to keep the customer mobile. It also added a personal touch with a thoughtful gift and words of encouragement at the vehicle handover.

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, added: “We would like to congratulate all of this year’s trophy winners and highly commended entries on their fantastic achievement, and AJ Fleetcare in particular, on claiming the highest honour, from the thousands of entries that we received.

“The calibre was extremely high, thereby making this a very closely fought contest. However, at the end of the day, it can be the smallest of gestures that make the biggest difference to someone, and AJ Fleetcare unanimously stood out for the judges, thanks to their unequivocal dedication to going the extra mile.”

On top of the coveted award, the garage also won £2,000 in high street vouchers as a reflection of its outstanding achievement.

At the beginning of next month, the National Garage Star silverware will be formally presented for the second year running at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)’s Hero Awards ceremony in the prestigious surroundings of the Houses of Parliament.