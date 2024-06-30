13 of the best rated MOT centres in Leeds according to Google reviews

Booking your annual MOT test can be a daunting task.
Not only because of all the faults that may be found on the car, but also when looking for the best place.
Leeds is full of great MOT centres, many of which has a Google rating of well over 4 stars.
There are dozens to choose from out there, but here are 13 of the highest rated ones, according to Google reviews:
1. Leeds MOT Centre - Car Service & Repair - 4.9/5 stars - Unit 1, Hilltop Works, 123 Buslingthorpe Ln, Leeds LS7 2DB
One reviewer said: "“Visited Leeds MOT Centre for an MOT for the first time being new to the area.
Very friendly, honest and helpful. Will visit again.” | Google
2. Central Garage Leeds - 4.9/5 stars - Bristol St, Leeds LS7 1DH
One reviewer said: “Brilliant service. An MOT centre you can trust. Managed to get it done in my lunch break. Cash only.” | Google
3. South Leeds MOT Centre - 4.8/5 stars - 297 Dewsbury Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 5LS
One reviewer said: "I needed an urgent MOT, but couldn't find anywhere with availability. However, South Leeds MOT Centre were very accommodating. Not only could they fit me in on the day but they also were able to arrange repairs at a very reasonable cost. They always kept me updated on repairs and costs. Thoroughly recommend them.” | Google
4. G6 MOT Centre - 5/5 stars - 82A Jack Ln, Leeds LS11 5NE
One person said: “The top MOT centre in Leeds is known for its quick and reliable service. They exclusively use the best parts while maintaining very reasonable and competitive prices.” | Google
5. J&K’s MOT Centre and Garage - 4.9/5 stars - 88 Osmondthorpe Ln, Osmondthorpe, Leeds LS9 9EF
One reviewer said: “J&Ks MOT Centre is simply the best in town. With their unbeatable customer service and friendly vibe, they make car maintenance a breeze. Trustworthy and efficient, they're the go-to for all your automotive needs.” | Google
6. J P Auton MOT & Service Centre - 4.8/5 stars Unit 1, Belgravia House, Artist St, Armley, Leeds LS12 2EW
One person wrote: “I used a big Chain MOT centre last year who just tried to get more money out of me so I took my car to JP Autos for the MOT and Service this year. I was booked in at short notice and they were efficient with the car. They were the cheapest about and called me when the car was finished to let me know all was good. Would definitely recommend! Staff are friendly and chatty.” | Google
