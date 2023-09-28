It was the city suburb which in the 1990s boasted a road dubbed 'the street of shame'.
Gipton's Amberton Garth was the road were no-one wanted to live in. Boarded-up houses and dumped rubbish brought into stark focus issues of poverty and a two speed city economy where the have nots where left behind. This photo is one of 21 charting a decade in the life of the community and its residents. Shops, landmarks and stories making the news headlines during the 1990s are all featured in the gallery using photos from the YEP archive.
A road that was dubbed 'the street of shame' was given the Brookside treatment. Amberton Garth was said in 1992 to be the street that no-one - not even the homeless - wanted to live in. Photo: YPN
Amberton Garth was said in 1992 to be the street that no-one - not even the homeless - wanted to live in. But since then tenants have been moved out and the North British Housing Association had invested £1.3 million upgrading the Garth. Michael Conroy, the only original tenant to return to the Garth received the keys to his newly built home in November 1993. He had been living for a year in Foundry Drive with his wife and two children. "It's a big, big improvement here," he said. "It's a bit like Brookside." Photo: YPN
Do you remember these shops on Coldcotes Circus? Pictured in February 1991. Photo: YPN
Tearful protestors failed in an 11th hour bid to save council workmen from axing an 80ft lime tree in their street in September 1993. Objectors on Fearnville Terrace were forced to back off when they were threatened with arrest by two police officers. Photo: YPN