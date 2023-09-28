2 . Gipton in the 1990s

Amberton Garth was said in 1992 to be the street that no-one - not even the homeless - wanted to live in. But since then tenants have been moved out and the North British Housing Association had invested £1.3 million upgrading the Garth. Michael Conroy, the only original tenant to return to the Garth received the keys to his newly built home in November 1993. He had been living for a year in Foundry Drive with his wife and two children. "It's a big, big improvement here," he said. "It's a bit like Brookside." Photo: YPN