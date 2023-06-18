Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, can be seen in footage from the starting line being pushed by his children as crowds lined the street watching on.

He crossed the finish line at around 10am alongside his children.

Rob Burrow, pictured crossing the finishing line at the Parkinson Steps in Leeds, ahead of his lap of honour alongside his family on the Leeds 10K 2023 race day.

Speaking to the YEP, Lindsey said: "To be here with the family today is just really special.”

She said it was “fitting” that Rob was taking part in the race on Father's Day with his children.

“He's such a family man so to be here today with the children, for us it's just about making special memories,” Lindsey added.

“I'm incredibly proud of Rob. The courage and resilience he has shown to go out and do that [raise awareness and campaign]. It takes a special type of person.”