Leeds 10K: Emotional Father's Day moment as Rob Burrow crosses finish line with his children in ‘lap of honour’
The Leeds Rhinos legend - joined by wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson - set off on the Mini and Junior run at 9.45am, after the main Leeds 10K race got underway.
Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, can be seen in footage from the starting line being pushed by his children as crowds lined the street watching on.
He crossed the finish line at around 10am alongside his children.
Speaking to the YEP, Lindsey said: "To be here with the family today is just really special.”
She said it was “fitting” that Rob was taking part in the race on Father's Day with his children.
“He's such a family man so to be here today with the children, for us it's just about making special memories,” Lindsey added.
“I'm incredibly proud of Rob. The courage and resilience he has shown to go out and do that [raise awareness and campaign]. It takes a special type of person.”
It comes just weeks after the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon took place in the city, where thousands took part in the Rhinos legend’s name to raise funds and awareness for MND.