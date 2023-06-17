Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds 10K: Live updates as hundreds of runners swarm city centre and Rob Burrow takes ‘lap of honour’

The 2023 Leeds 10K is back today with hundreds of runners taking on the race including Rob Burrow and his family - we are on site with the latest updates.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

Hundreds gathering outside the University of Leeds' Parkinson Steps today to take on one the Leeds 10K honouring the legacy of Jane Tomlinson.

The Leeds 10k race will see runners take off from the Parkinson Steps and finish on the Headrow, while the mini and junior marathons finishes at the starting location.

Among those taking part in the race is Rob Burrow MBE and his family doing a lap of honour.

Our reporter Dennis Morton is at the race this morning reporting on all the action.

Live updates and crowd reactions from city centre as Leeds 10K is back for the 2023 edition

10:49 BST

‘Sweaty but a blast'

Runner Jonah Griffin said: “It was sweaty but it went well. It’s my second time running and it’s always a blast.”

10:42 BST

Wheelchair race winner

10:41 BSTUpdated 10:41 BST

‘Massive congratulations'

10:37 BST

Pictures from The Headrow

10:31 BST

Leeds 10K race continues

Runners are continuing to trickle in on The Headrow, as they head to the finish line outside Leeds Art Gallery.

10:22 BST

Pictures of Rob and family at finish line

10:11 BST

Rob Burrow and his family cross the finish line

09:47 BST

Rob Burrow sets off with his family

09:41 BST

Leeds Mini and Junior race about to start

09:35 BST

Rob Burrow and his family prepare for race

Rob, pictured with his children and wife Lindsey, will set off in the next 10 minutes.

