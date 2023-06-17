Leeds 10K: Live updates as hundreds of runners swarm city centre and Rob Burrow takes ‘lap of honour’
The 2023 Leeds 10K is back today with hundreds of runners taking on the race including Rob Burrow and his family - we are on site with the latest updates.
Hundreds gathering outside the University of Leeds' Parkinson Steps today to take on one the Leeds 10K honouring the legacy of Jane Tomlinson.
The Leeds 10k race will see runners take off from the Parkinson Steps and finish on the Headrow, while the mini and junior marathons finishes at the starting location.
Among those taking part in the race is Rob Burrow MBE and his family doing a lap of honour.
Our reporter Dennis Morton is at the race this morning reporting on all the action.
Live updates and crowd reactions from city centre as Leeds 10K is back for the 2023 edition
‘Sweaty but a blast'
Runner Jonah Griffin said: “It was sweaty but it went well. It’s my second time running and it’s always a blast.”
Wheelchair race winner
‘Massive congratulations'
Pictures from The Headrow
Leeds 10K race continues
Runners are continuing to trickle in on The Headrow, as they head to the finish line outside Leeds Art Gallery.
Pictures of Rob and family at finish line
Rob Burrow and his family cross the finish line
Rob Burrow sets off with his family
Leeds Mini and Junior race about to start
Rob Burrow and his family prepare for race
Rob, pictured with his children and wife Lindsey, will set off in the next 10 minutes.