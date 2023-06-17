Hundreds gathering outside the University of Leeds' Parkinson Steps today to take on one the Leeds 10K honouring the legacy of Jane Tomlinson.

The Leeds 10k race will see runners take off from the Parkinson Steps and finish on the Headrow, while the mini and junior marathons finishes at the starting location.

Among those taking part in the race is Rob Burrow MBE and his family doing a lap of honour.