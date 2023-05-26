Fresh from his participation in the city’s first marathon in 20 years, the rugby league legend has said that he is looking forward to taking part in a mini and junior run with his family as the hugely popular Leeds 10K returns next month.

Rob will be joined by wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson for the mini race, that is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All. The charity said that it would come as a “deserved lap of honour” for Rob. Fittingly, the event will take place on Father’s Day on June 18.

Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, said: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the Fun Run. I think it might be a bumpy ride.”

Rob Burrow and his family will take on the mini race on the day of the Leeds 10K. Picture: Run For All.

Daughter Macy added: “We are really excited to be taking part in the Fun Run with our dad.”

The Leeds Arena Group Mini and Junior runs are open to anyone aged over three, offering the perfect opportunity for families and friends to stay active and healthy together. The 1.5km course is open to children aged between three and eight, while the junior 2.35km course is for nine to 15-year-olds. Participants are welcome to wheel, walk, jog and run, with organisers making the event as accessible as possible.

The events will start and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds. The junior event kicks off at 9.45am and the mini race starts at 9.55am. Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Martin House.

The charity provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

The mini race will coincide with the Leeds 10K, a highlight in the city’s events calendar. It is one of one of the region’s biggest and best-loved charity road runs and thousands of fun-runners are expected to take part this year.

The race was launched by Jane Tomlinson in 2007, who was battling terminal cancer. Having raised £1.8 million for charity, she knew her time left to fundraise was limited so set up the Leeds 10K.

Participants this year have been encouraged to fundraise for their own charities or one of the event’s partner charities: The Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Candlelighters.

Those taking part will be able enjoy the sights of the city as they make their way around the 10K route. Kicking off at 9am outside the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds, the route goes through Headingley and then into Meanwood before winding back past the First Direct Arena and finishing outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.

The Clarion Leeds 10K Team Challenge will sit alongside the 10K and see teams of colleagues or friends battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions. As part of the challenge, runners can choose to fundraise for a charity of choice, or use the event as a chance to bring their team together in a shared challenge.