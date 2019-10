Kirkstall Road is the route that city residents love to hate in equal measure. It boasts a community spirit and a range of independent shops and eateries which have stood the test of time. Yet it can be the source of frustration for motorists who use it for a daily basis. These photos showcase and celebrate life on the road down the years.MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Middleton | Beeston | Morley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

November 1984 Is this the Kirkstall Road you remember?

December 1980 This queue stretched for more than 100 yards down Kirkstall Road. Shoppers were waiting patiently outside Newton's pork butchers shop to pick up their Christmas orders

October 1976 New warning lights pu up on either side of the dual carriageway on Kirkstall Road outside the Fire Station.

November 1975 Kirkstall Road viaduct.

