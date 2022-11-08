King Charles in Leeds: Pictures and crowd reaction from King's visit to Leeds Central Library
King Charles visited Leeds today – with a packed schedule of activities.
Crowds gathered outside Leeds Central Library to welcome His Majesty to the city. After his visit to the library, he travelled to Leeds Building Society HQ to meet with representative’s from the city’s financial district.
There were road closures and bus diversions in place for the visit. Our reporter, Charles Gray, was among all the action – scroll down for the events as they unfolded.
Here’s his full schedule today:
Tuesday
The King is beginning a two-day visit to Yorkshire today which will see him unveil a statue of his late mother as well as congratulate the UK’s newest city.
The visit will begin in Bradford on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Morrisons supermarket chain. Charles will be shown the firm’s farming, sustainability and retail initiatives including their rare breed programme and recently launched carbon-neutral eggs.
He will also hear about the supermarket’s approach to helping customers with the cost-of-living crisis and visit the company’s development kitchen. The King will then move on to a reception for young leaders at Bradford City Hall after he is welcomed to Centenary Square by a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band and students from the Punjabi Roots Academy playing the dhol, a double-headed drum.
He will then head to Leeds - we’ll bring you live updates in this blog throughout the day.
Wednesday
On Wednesday, the King will be joined by the Queen Consort as he begins his day in York.
The couple will be welcomed to the city at a ceremony at Micklegate Bar – the place where the sovereign traditionally enters the ancient city.
This ceremony was last carried out in 2012 when the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh entered the city to attend the Maundy Service.
Charles and Camilla will then move to York Minster where he will unveil a statue of his late mother.
The King will meet York Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, who designed and carved the statue of the Queen.
The Yorkshire tour will finish in Doncaster, where the King, accompanied by Camilla, will confer city status at the Mansion House.
First pictures show King Charles in Bradford ahead of his visit to Leeds Central Library
King Charles III pictured during a visit to the head office of Morrisons in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where he is meeting members of the Morrisons Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes to learn about their work.
His next stop - Leeds Central Library.
Eager crowds await King Charles’ arrival
Crowds have begun to gather outside Leeds Central Library in anticipation of the King’s arrival. He will visit the library later this afternoon, before heading over to Leeds Building Society.
Our reporter Charles Gray will bring you live reaction as the crowds build.
‘He’s got a hard act to follow’
Marion Swindells is among the early spectators waiting to see King Charles outside Leeds Central Library.
She said: “I have a lot of time for him. I’m a similar age to him, so I’m probably a bit biassed! I feel like he’s doing the right things so far - the way he’s involved himself with the people. After the Queen passed away I felt he made a point of coming out in the crowd.
“I think he’s got a hard act to follow, but he’s starting in the right direction.”
Crowds excited to see King Charles for the first time since he ascended the throne
Jo Grace has also joined the crowds. She said: “It’s marvellous. It’s a great opportunity to see him for the first time as king.’”.
On the Royal Family she said: “I love them. They are just inspirational people - most of them anyway. ‘ She said she saw the queen in Leeds about 10 years and said she hoes Charles will “do well and get them all in to shape.”.
Iranian protesters hold placards outside the library
A group of people protesting against the treatment of women and LGBTQA+ groups in Iran have arrived outside Leeds Central Library.
Protests have taken place across the world following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s so-called morality police.
The group of protesters are hoping to capture the attention of those gathering to see King Charles - and are encouraging bypassers to sign a protest against the Iranian Government.
‘I hope and pray that he’ll have a lovely long reign'
Christine Priestley is eagerly awaiting the King’s arrival. She told the YEP: “I think it’s wonderful because I didn’t think I’d get to see another King, another Monarch. I’m really glad that I’m here today to see King Charles.
“I’ve seen the Queen a few times, but it’s the first time I will have seen King Charles - live! I think it’s really hard because he’s just lost his mum. But I hope and pray that he’ll have a lovely long reign.
“I think he’ll be good - he cares about the climate and [issues] like that.”
King Charles wishes Morrisons staff an early ‘happy Christmas’
King Charles wished Morrisons staff an early “happy Christmas” as he headed through West Yorkshire during his two-day royal tour today.
He visited the Morrisons HQ before setting off for Leeds Central Library - where he’s expected to arrive soon.
King Charles wished Morrisons staff an early “happy Christmas” as he headed through West Yorkshire during his two-day royal tour today.