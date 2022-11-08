Tuesday

The King is beginning a two-day visit to Yorkshire today which will see him unveil a statue of his late mother as well as congratulate the UK’s newest city.

The visit will begin in Bradford on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Morrisons supermarket chain. Charles will be shown the firm’s farming, sustainability and retail initiatives including their rare breed programme and recently launched carbon-neutral eggs.

He will also hear about the supermarket’s approach to helping customers with the cost-of-living crisis and visit the company’s development kitchen. The King will then move on to a reception for young leaders at Bradford City Hall after he is welcomed to Centenary Square by a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band and students from the Punjabi Roots Academy playing the dhol, a double-headed drum.

He will then head to Leeds - we’ll bring you live updates in this blog throughout the day.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the King will be joined by the Queen Consort as he begins his day in York.

The couple will be welcomed to the city at a ceremony at Micklegate Bar – the place where the sovereign traditionally enters the ancient city.

This ceremony was last carried out in 2012 when the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh entered the city to attend the Maundy Service.

Charles and Camilla will then move to York Minster where he will unveil a statue of his late mother.

The King will meet York Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, who designed and carved the statue of the Queen.