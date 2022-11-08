A new plaque at the library, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Child Friendly Leeds initiative, will be unveiled by The King during his visit, as part of a tour of northern towns and cities.

His Majesty will also have the opportunity so see a series of sculptures created as part of The World Reimagined project, which were dotted across Leeds and will be brought together inside Leeds Art Gallery.

Here are some of the changes to bus services and road closures people in Leeds can expect today:

Part of the HEadrow will be closed today. (Picture Tony Johnson)

The Headrow will be shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street on Tuesday with dozens of services to be diverted away from the area between 1.45pm and 3.30pm in the afternoon.

Elsewhere Rugby League World Cup matches are due to be held at Headingley Stadium on Wednesday impacting on buses with running services due to be busier than normal.

Meanwhile York Road in the Burmantofts area of the city will be closed for roadworks from 8pm on Thursday evening (November 10) to 5am on Friday morning.

Services 1, 5, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 65, 75, 72, 163 & X6: Headrow shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 5, 5A, 11, 11A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 87, 163, 164, 840 & 843: York Road, Burmantofts closed for roadworks.