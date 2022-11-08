There are road closures and bus diversions in place during his visit to Leeds and our reporter, Charles Gray, will be among all the action – getting live reaction from crowds during the King’s visit.

As he arrived at Morrisons, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts. I hope they let you off at Christmas.”

King Charles III meets members of staff during a visit to the head office of Morrisons in Bradford, ahead of his visit to Leeds.

Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today. I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”

After discussing his tour and work he had heard about in the community, the King said: “I can only thank you for all that, wish you every possible success in the future and, eventually, a really happy Christmas ahead.”