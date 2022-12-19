Sinfield will serve as England’s defence coach under new chief Steve Borthwick, who was also his boss at Premiership club Leicester Tigers.

The former Rhinos skipper and director of rugby is due to begin his England role next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His appointment comes a month after he ran seven ultra-marathons in as many days to raise money for the battle against motor neurone disease.

Kevin Sinfield, right, is congratulated by Australia rugby league boss Mal Meninga after after his seven ultra- marathons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Asked at a Rhinos press conference today (Monday) about Sinfield’s England appointment, Smith admitted he is “not a follower of rugby union”, but insisted: “All I can say is he’s a phenomenal human to do what he does for other people.

“He sacrifices his time and his body to improve other people’s lives and to contribute to society in the way he does is something I can take inspiration out of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the England camp to have someone of his character – and obviously he’s an expert in rugby league and probably an expert in rugby union now as well – would be an asset to every organisation, sporting or otherwise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Sinfield on the attack for Rhinos during their 2015 Challenge Cup finbal win over Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leicester have agreed to release both Borthwick and Sinfield from their club contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinfield said: “It is a special moment to join England as a coach. I know what representing your country means and to get the chance to do it as a coach is a real honour.

“There is so much player talent in England and I am really looking forward to working with the wider squad of players to see what we can achieve together, especially with such a massive year ahead of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone at Leicester Tigers, the players, staff and supporters for welcoming me to the club. I have loved my time there and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

Kevin Sinfield, right, with then-Leeds coach Tony Smith, uncle of present boss Rohan Smith, at Old Trafford in 2004. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad