Kevin Sinfield donations: 9 Pictures of Leeds Rhinos legend in ultramarathon challenge as total smashes £1.1m
Leeds Rhinos legend Sir Kevin Sinfield has now raised more than £1.1m for motor neurone disease through his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.
Sinfield set off on Saturday for the final 38-mile leg of his gruelling challenge, taking him from University of Bradford Stadium to Halifax, Saddleworth, Failsworth and Deansgate in Manchester before finishing at Old Trafford.
Sir Kev, 42, started in Edinburgh last Sunday and passed through Leeds on Friday morning and was met by close friend and former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, whose own MND diagnosis sparked Sinfield’s mammoth fundraising challenges, at Headingley Stadium in an emotional moment. Here, we look at some of the moments along his marathon journey across Yorkshire as donations continue to roll in.