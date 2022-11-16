Former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield OBE has announced the official route for his epic Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge, which includes a stop in Leeds, as eager fans await his return to the city to cheer him on. The Rugby League legend is currently on foot from Edinburgh before finishing on the pitch at Old Trafford at half time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup Final .

Dubbed to be one of the greatest players in rugby league history, Sinfield is now completing the fourth day (November 16) of what will be about 275 miles of running to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) . A third challenge in many years, Sinfield previously ran seven marathons in seven days to raise funds and awareness in honour of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, who is now battling the disease.

This time around, his challenge is inspired not only by Burrow, but former rugby union player Doddie Weir and former footballer Stephen Darby and other people living with MND too as he aims to raise £777,777 from the challenge. The target, which has reached more than £450,000 so far, was inspired by Burrow and his playing number seven.

Kevin Sinfield said: “This is taking the word challenge to the next level – but it still doesn’t even touch on the challenge which people with MND face every day. And that’s why I’m doing it. Inspired by Rob Burrow, Doddie Weir, Stephen Darby and other people living with MND, the money raised will support the fight against MND.”

The challenge will support five MND-related charities and invest in research for effective treatments and a cure for the disease. The main beneficiaries will be the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland , My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation as well as support for the 4ED campaign in honour of former Gloucester and Leicester Rugby Union player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with MND. Here’s everything you need to know about the route in Leeds so you could be there with him and cheer him on.

Kevin Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge’s Leeds route

Sinfield is expected to arrive in Leeds on the sixth day of the challenge (Friday, November 18) from York Minster. He will go through the A64 to the outskirts of Leeds Road (A659), before going to the roundabout at Seacroft Tesco.

The route will then continue along Foundry Approach, which eventually leads to Stanley Road at Beckett Street Cemetery. The route also includes going through the back of the Leeds Arena and Leeds Beckett University and the Rob Burrow mural, before going through Hyde Park and Victoria Road and eventually Headingley Stadium.

Other main landmarks that are included are Odeon Cinema and Bradford Cathedral. Below is the timeline of the challenge:

Kevin Sinfield arrives at Melrose RUFC which finishes day one of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from Murrayfield to Melrose. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the tournament's finale on November 19. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022.

6.57am – Depart York Minster

8.30am – BBC Live at The Barn, St. Joseph’s Street, Tadcaster LS24 9HA

10.00am – Stop 1: Langlands Garden Centre, Leeds LS15 4NF (29km)

11.30am – Photo opportunity: Headingley Stadium Meet Rob Burrow LS6 3BR (42.5 km)

12.45pm – Stop 2: Lala’s Restaurant, 501 Leeds and, Bradford Rd, Pudsey LS28 8EE (51km)

