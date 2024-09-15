Leeds Rum Festival brought a “premier all-round experience” for rum lovers with more than 50 different rums from all over the world to enjoy.

For one day, Fearns at Leeds Dock transformed into the home of infectious music, immersive masterclasses, dancing, rum samples and much more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding brought his camera to capture some of the highlights from this year’s festival.

Here are 15 of the best photos from the 2024 Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns:

1 . Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock Tom Clark of Leeds Rum, one of the many rums to be tasted. | Steve Riding/National World Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock From left Alison Shaw, Liz Shaw, Sarah Burgess and Hannah Burgess. | Steve Riding/National World Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock From left, York Valentine, Tony Snowden, Emma Hatton, Chris Morris. | Steve Riding/National World Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock Selfie for Rekessi and Reya. | Steve Riding/National World Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock Caribbean dancers join the party. | Steve Riding/National World Photo Sales

6 . Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock A busy afternoon for the rum tasters. | Steve Riding/National World Photo Sales