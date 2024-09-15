Leeds Rum Festival brought a “premier all-round experience” for rum lovers with more than 50 different rums from all over the world to enjoy.
For one day, Fearns at Leeds Dock transformed into the home of infectious music, immersive masterclasses, dancing, rum samples and much more.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding brought his camera to capture some of the highlights from this year’s festival.
Here are 15 of the best photos from the 2024 Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns:
