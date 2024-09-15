Leeds Rum Festival 2024: 15 joyous pictures as hundreds enjoy rum, live music and everything Caribbean

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT

Hundreds of people gathered at Leeds Dock on Saturday (September 14) to indulge in a celebration of everything rum.

Leeds Rum Festival brought a “premier all-round experience” for rum lovers with more than 50 different rums from all over the world to enjoy.

For one day, Fearns at Leeds Dock transformed into the home of infectious music, immersive masterclasses, dancing, rum samples and much more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding brought his camera to capture some of the highlights from this year’s festival.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are 15 of the best photos from the 2024 Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns:

Tom Clark of Leeds Rum, one of the many rums to be tasted.

1. Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock

Tom Clark of Leeds Rum, one of the many rums to be tasted. | Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
From left Alison Shaw, Liz Shaw, Sarah Burgess and Hannah Burgess.

2. Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock

From left Alison Shaw, Liz Shaw, Sarah Burgess and Hannah Burgess. | Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
From left, York Valentine, Tony Snowden, Emma Hatton, Chris Morris.

3. Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock

From left, York Valentine, Tony Snowden, Emma Hatton, Chris Morris. | Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Selfie for Rekessi and Reya.

4. Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock

Selfie for Rekessi and Reya. | Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Caribbean dancers join the party.

5. Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock

Caribbean dancers join the party. | Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
A busy afternoon for the rum tasters.

6. Leeds Rum Festival at Fearns, Leeds Dock

A busy afternoon for the rum tasters. | Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsFoodDrinks
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice