Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is a generation of young, athleisure-clad go-getters for whom the conventional office day – with its water cooler gossip and drab cubicles – would be inconceivable.

Instead, they start their meetings with the energising wallop of a Negroni. They sink into deep sofas to work on their projects, their focus fine-tuned in spite of the thumping beats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they do it in a space like Department, which last year opened an attractive bar and restaurant.

Fearns is named after an island in the waterways of Leeds Dock, not far from where the kitchen itself stands. It’s small, with around 25 tables bathed in a calming, natural light, thanks to generous floor-to-ceiling windows.

Fearns is housed in upmarket co-working space Department, at Leeds Dock. Photo: National World.

At 1pm on a Monday afternoon, it felt obscene to be ordering a boozy cocktail, but no one batted an eyelid. The Tommy’s Margarita, with El Jimador Blanco tequila, lime and agave, was both sharp and sweet, with a delicious syrup rim on an elegant coupe glass.

It’s one of the classic cocktails at Fearns, which I chose after bar staff explained that the more experimental signature cocktails were not available.

The Tommy's Margarita was both sharp and sweet. Photo: National World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a shame – the ‘Bacon is Good For Me’, my first choice, sounded unmissable with whisky, bacon and maple syrup. But not to worry, I’m quickly told that there will be a brand new drinks menu from next week.

With the Margarita, I enjoyed an indulgent plate of deep-fried smoked tofu, enoki and oyster mushrooms, with Roquette butter and miso glaze on sourdough bread – or mushrooms on toast for posh people.

Fearns offers an enormous Negroni. Photo: National World.

I later revisited an old favourite, a Negroni. This one was enormous, with Tanqueray gin, Campari and Antica Formula vermouth. For all that the ruby red Italian aperitif was bitter, its fruity sweetness was there in heaps.

The bill, which included lunch, came to just under £30, which seemed entirely reasonable.

The co-working space on Leeds Dock features the attractive Fearns bar and kitchen. Photo: National World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My co-working afternoon in this trendy city-centre neighbourhood was eye-opening in many ways. In a world where monotonous remote working is the standard, Department offered a compelling argument for a return to the shared experience of office life.

And the excellent cocktails at Fearns certainly helped.

Factfile

Address: Department, 4 The Blvd, Leeds, LS10 1PZ

Telephone: 0113 856 3400

Opening hours: Mon-Tue, 8am-6pm; Wed-Fri, 8am-6.30pm; Sat, 9am-6.30pm; Sun, 9am-6pm

Website: bookings.quadranet.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10