Officers were called to the roundabout with Harrogate Road and the A6120 Ring Road in Moortown at just after 9am this morning (Saturday, September 14).

Road closures were put in place and a small number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution while the object was investigated.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement that an Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called in to examine the package, which turned out to be a plastic bag with a military-style metal container.

The object was subsequently confirmed to be non-suspicious, and roads reopened just before 2pm.

Here are 15 pictures from the scene on Harrogate Road:

1 . Harrogate Road incident A cordon was set up on Harrogate Road in Moortown after police received reports of a "suspicious package" close to the roundabout with the A6120 Ring Road. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Road incident A small number of nearby properties were evacuated. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Road incident The road closure caused congestion as far as King Lane. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate Road incident Police close off Longford Drive. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

5 . Harrogate Road incident Multiple Incident Report Unit vehicles were deployed to the scene. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales