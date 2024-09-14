Harrogate Road: 15 pictures as homes evacuated and roads closed after 'suspicious package' found in Leeds

Reports of a “suspicious package” near a busy roundabout in north Leeds caused significant disruption on Saturday as roads were closed and a bomb disposal unit was deployed.

Officers were called to the roundabout with Harrogate Road and the A6120 Ring Road in Moortown at just after 9am this morning (Saturday, September 14).

Road closures were put in place and a small number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution while the object was investigated.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement that an Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called in to examine the package, which turned out to be a plastic bag with a military-style metal container.

The object was subsequently confirmed to be non-suspicious, and roads reopened just before 2pm.

Here are 15 pictures from the scene on Harrogate Road:

