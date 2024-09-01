Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds Rum Festival is back with more than 50 different rums from all over the world to try.

Taking place at Fearns in Leeds Dock on Saturday September 14, the Leeds Rum Festival is set to be a premier all-round experience for rum lovers.

The bar will be home to infectious music and immersive first come, first served masterclasses hosted by rum ambassadors, with plenty of opportunities to taste great food and sip on the finest rums.

Festivities begin at 1pm and general admission tickets (priced at £38.02) unlock more than 50 rums from all over the world for rum fanatics to sample, an etched Rum Fest tasting glass and expert masterclasses and interesting talks to engage in.

These tickets also grant access to the afterparty and feature a complimentary drink where the rum celebrations will continue into the evening with beats from a steel pan band and the Carnival Troop, a lively group of dancers enhancing to the Caribbean spirit of the event.

During the celebrations, Fearns’ head chef Jade Crawley, will be serving up inspiring Caribbean soul in a bowl dishes, including Jamaican Brown stew lamb and rice, deep fried vegan chicken and rice, prawn, pineapple and halloumi skewers with a rum glaze and more.

Leeds Rum Festival is taking place at Fearns, in Leeds Dock, this year. Photo: Leeds Rum Festival | Leeds Rum Festival

The venue will also be running its own range of special edition cocktails, including a coconut and mango daiquiri. A selection of Fearns beers, wines and soft drinks are available to purchase throughout the day, too.

Leeds-based Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant will also be at the Rum Festival with a pop-up bottle shop so that all visitors can purchase festival favourites to take home.

General manager at Fearns Ollie Ireland said: “This event is so well known here and a firm favourite in the calendar each year.

“Studio Events has incredible experience and are well known for their Leeds Tequila and Whisky Festivals too so to be the host of their 8th annual Rum festival is a dream.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors to enjoy vibrant Caribbean flavours, enjoy the sound of rhythmic beats and of course taste some of the best rum in the world. Leeds Rum Festival 2024 is not one to be missed.”

Find out more information and book tickets via Eventbrite.