A body was found by a police search team on Friday afternoon (April 14), close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area. Enquiries to confirm the identity of the body are ongoing but the family of Mr Moreno have been informed of the development.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating the disappearance of Jesus Moreno in Leeds have found the body of a male. The body was found by a police search team on Friday (14 April) afternoon on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. The family of Mr Moreno have been informed of this development and enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased.”

Images: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Moreno, the co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co, was last seen on August 1. He had got the bus from Leeds towards Harrogate at 6:10am that morning, which friends said was unusual as there was no reason for him to be there at that time.

He was spotted on CCTV at 8:14am that day but after that, police found no trace of him. Police said it was totally out of character for Mr Moreno to not be in touch with his friends and family for such a long time.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Mr Moreno, who has been described as a “lovely man” and a “beautiful soul”.

Jo Fox said: “He was such a lovely man, always very welcoming and friendly at Piglove. Thinking of his family.”

Mel Metcalfe said: “Ah man. Such heartbreaking news. So sorry. Such a beautiful soul. Thoughts are with his family.”

Nicola Griffiths said: “Awful, just awful. I was really hoping they’d find him alive and well. It’s upsetting to say but at least his family can have some sort of closure although that loss of hope must be soul destroying. RIP Jesus and thoughts with his family and loved ones.”

Jewell Weir said: “So sad, lovely man. Thinking about his family, so sad. RIP.”

PJ Shaw said: “He was a good man and was always amazingly friendly every time I went to the brewery, sad to hear they've potentially found his body. I was hoping he'd turn up.”

A statement shared on Facebook by Piglove Brewing Co, the brewery he co-founded, read: “It is with great sadness that the Piglove family announces that our beloved Jesus’ remains have been found near Harewood Bridge, the last place he was seen on August 1, 2022.