Marcus Ramirez hopes it will help friends, colleagues and others to navigate the area in which Jesus Moreno was last spotted should they wish to help look for him.

The search began on Monday August 1 after Jesus left his house to attend work at Piglove Brewing Co but he never arrived.

CCTV images of missing Leeds brewery founder Jesus Moreno have been shared by police as the search continues.

Now 12 days into the search, efforts are becoming more focused as awareness of the search is growing by the day.

Those close to Jesus have created the map to help steer helpers around the vast rural landscape where the last sighting of Jesus was recorded.

The footage was retrieved in the area of Harewood House and no evidence has yet been found to suggest he has left that area.

Friends searching for Jesus Moreno have created this map to help co-ordinate volunteer search efforts.

Marcus said: "We're searching that area because we've both been there a few times in the last three months. The CCTV confirms he was in the area, especially near the nice river.

"We've had helicopters out with heat sensor guns, we've had divers in rivers and dogs in the woods. We can't seem to find anything which can be seen as a good thing. There is no proof he has left the area so we need to keep looking.

"The police are currently reviewing more CCTV recently retrieved from the area so we are also waiting to find out the results of that. Another diving team is heading in to the rivers today and we are all continuing to walk drive and search until we get this sorted and find my friend."

Marcus added that there is an arts festival taking place nearby this weekend, so volunteers will be handing out flyers there to urge anyone with any information to come forward.