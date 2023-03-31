Jesus Moreno was reported missing on August 2 last year with concerns raised for his welfare. A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Despite extensive enquiries, Jesus remains a missing person, and officers are still committed to resolving his unexplained disappearance and getting his family the answers they need.”

Jesus caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on Monday, August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am. He was then seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

Images showed him wearing a black t-shirt, with the logo of his Piglove Brewing Co business on it, black jeans and carrying a black Vans rucksack with a chequered pattern on it. This was the last confirmed sighting of him.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing the search to find Jesus Moreno, who went missing on August 1 last year. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

He was known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby.

Police search advisers have overseen a number of searches of the countryside surrounding where he was last seen.

Specialist marine and underwater search officers have checked the surface of the River Wharfe down to Ulleskelf, North Yorkshire, and carried out underwater searches of specific locations along the waterway.

Despite enquiries – including reports of sightings – there has been no new information on his whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk said: “We recently met with Jesus’s family to give them a detailed overview of the work that we have been carrying out to find him since he was reported missing.

“We are acutely aware that they are continuing to go through a really difficult time while his disappearance remains unresolved.

“It is completely out of character for him to go missing like this and to remain out of contact with his family and friends for such a long period of time.”