Jesus Moreno: Police find body in the search for missing Leeds brewery founder last seen eight months ago

Police investigating the disappearance of Jesus Moreno in Leeds have found the body of a man.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

The body was found by a police search team on Friday (14 April) afternoon on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area.There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Jesus, 41, was reported missing after leaving his house to go to work on Monday, August 1. Police issued several appeals to attempt to find him over the past eight months, including releasing several CCTV images that capture his last known movements.

The family of Mr Moreno have been informed of this development and enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased.

