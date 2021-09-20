Saint Jude: New all day bar and restaurant opens in Farsley

Pictured, from left, at Saint Jude's are Cassie Rogerson, John Gaunt and Alex Rogerson.

Saint Jude has opened at the historic Sunny Bank Mills complex in the west Leeds village.

The new venue is a sister establishment to the highly successful Grumpy’s pizzeria at Sunny Bank, which opened four years ago.

Saint Jude and Grumpys are run by Farsley-based sisters Alex and Cassie Rogerson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex said: “We wanted to create a venue that complimented Grumpy’s and the other surrounding eateries, including our brilliant neighbours Mill Kitchen. Saint Jude opens at

10am for brunch and offers tables to walk-in customers all the way through to evening food and late night cocktails.

“The decor is cosier and darker than Grumpy’s, giving it a more grown-up feel where you’re welcome to stay and drink all day. No booking is needed. With five draught lines, including

cask, there’s more local and craft beer on offer at Saint Jude and our wine and cocktail list is also more varied.

“At Saint Jude you'll be able to enjoy beer, wine, cocktails and coffee, all served alongside a variety of homemade burgers, bagels and doughnuts. Our food menu utilises the skills our

chefs have developed at Grumpy’s over the last four years and we’re really proud of our freshly made bagels which are handmade and baked in Grumpy’s wood fired oven each

morning, giving them a unique, smokey taste. We also make our own burger patties, condiments and jams."

She added: “The outdoor terrace and side garden is a real sun trap and twinkling festoon lights make it a great spot for alfresco dining and drinks with family and friends on a warm

evening. We’re currently saving up for heaters and canopies so the outdoor area can be enjoyed throughout the cooler months too.”

Alex explained that she and Cassie loved being part of the Sunny Bank Mills community, where Yorkshire Television’s Emmerdale and Heartbeat used to be filmed.

“Sunny Bank’s growth over the last few years has been really inspiring and new venues such as the Old Woollen and Amity Brewery are helping to bring a new audience to Farsley which, in turn, gives all of the other businesses the opportunity to grow and develop.

We couldn’t imagine opening our second place anywhere other than Farsley. It is a really wonderful community that encourages us to do our best.”

Saint Jude has 36 covers inside and 52 outside. Grumpy’s has up to 60 covers inside (without restrictions) and another 40 outside.

In a tribute to Alex and Cassie’s parents, Grumpy’s is named after their father and Saint Jude after their mother.

John Gaunt, joint managing director of Edwin Woodhouse Ltd, the owners of Sunny Bank Mills, said: "Saint Jude is a fantastic addition to our ever-growing community and will be a real asset for everyone who works and visits here. We are proud to be a part of Alex and Cassie’s exciting journey.

“Saint Jude is the final part of the jigsaw for this part of the mill with Mill Kitchen, Grumpys, Saint Jude, Anahata Yoga and of course Jackaboos play gym working together to create a

really vibrant street scene and atmosphere.”

William Gaunt, joint managing director, added: “Sunny Bank now has a rich array of retail and leisure facilities, alongside our refurbished offices. We have beauticians, hair salons,

cafes, restaurants, a yoga studio, an art gallery, a brewery, a concert venue and a massage studio, all providing a variety of services for the many companies who are now based here.

“It is this attractive offer, which we work so hard to achieve, that makes Sunny Bank Mills not just a wonderful place to work, but also a great place to visit and spend time at as well.”

************************