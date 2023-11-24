Sunny Bank Mills: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 'impressed beyond expectations' on visit to Leeds business owners
The Prime Minister promised to “back the incredible people” of the city during his tour of the historic mill complex yesterday (November 23).
He also faced questions over a planned mass transit system in West Yorkshire and economic growth in Leeds, as he insisted that the government would fund vital transport improvements.
Mr Sunak also got hands-on with jewellery making at one of the workshops at Sunny Bank Mills, which is well-known in the city for promoting creatives and independent business owners.
Emma White, a jeweller based at Sunny Bank Mills and a finalist on the popular BBC competition series All That Glitters, spoke to Mr Sunak about her trade.
After their discussion, she told the YEP: “I was interested to meet him. I am politically minded, so it was an experience. I was really nervous, but we’ve had politicians here before and I think it’s good to have an open door policy.
"We mostly spoke about jewellery – I even had him hammering out a star to make a little Christmas decoration.”
When asked about the importance of Mr Sunak’s visit, Emma said: “I think it’s very interesting. We’re a key seat, so what happens here is usually indicative of what will happen elsewhere in the country. I think it will be interesting to see what happens in the next general election.”
Conservative MP Stuart Andrew, who represents the Pudsey constituency, was also at the mill complex for the visit.
He said: “I was talking to the Prime Minister about how great Sunny Bank Mills is and how it helps to keep the town centre thriving. He was keen to see it and talk to small business owners after the autumn statement.
"He’s also keen to learn about the issues businesses are facing, because growing the economy is one of his key priorities.”
Mr Andrew added: "He was impressed beyond even my expectations. He could have spent the whole day here.
"He was impressed by the range of businesses – and certainly by one of the restaurants where he was desperate to stop for food.
"I think it has been great for him to see the innovative approach that Sunny Bank Mills has and the impact it has on this town.”