How people in Leeds can eat fish and chips in Pudsey for £2 to support children's cancer charity
A fish and chip shop in Pudsey will soon be offering the classic dish for just £2.
The offer is in support of Candlelighters, a children’s cancer charity based in Yorkshire, and will be available at The Bearded Sailor on Robin Lane on September 7.
All proceeds will go to Candlelighters and customers do not need to register, they simply need to turn up and place their order on the day,
The Bearded Sailor owner Alex Papaioannaou said: “We are honoured to host such a memorable event and hopefully raise a great amount of money for this brilliant charity.
“We’ll be offering freshly made ‘skinny sailors’ with chips for just £2 and donating all of the proceeds to the Candlelighters charity. There’s no need to register, no RSVPs.
“Just turn up on the day, place your order and tuck in.”
The shop’s full menu will still be available for anyone wanting to try their other offerings.
Mr Papaioannaou added: “We look forward to seeing everyone there to taste our brilliant fish and chips, while making a difference.”
Candelighters support families facing children’s cancer in Yorkshire, getting involved in various projects which rally behind families in extraordinary circumstances.
Ian Blackwood Hobbs, partnerships executive at Candlelighters, said: “Thank you so much to Alex and the team at The Bearded Sailor for choosing to support Candlelighters with this excellent fundraiser in September.
"Without amazing supporters like you, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the services that we offer to families as they go through a challenging childhood cancer journey.”
The Bearded Sailor is open between 11:30am and 8:00pm on Wednesday, September 7.