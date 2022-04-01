Whether you're after battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, we've rounded up the highest-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds on Tripadvisor.
Here's what customers had to say about their food:
1. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
A Murgatroyds customer said: "Me and my husband have visited Murgatroyds takeaway twice now and have been impressed on both occasions. There’s not really much to say other than they really are simply the best fish and chips you will ever taste and the price is pretty reasonable too!"
Photo: Google
2. Skyliner, Austhorpe
A Skyliner customer said: "Had a lovely lunch. Super tasty fish and chips, friendly atmosphere, nice and bright indoor. Thank you team! We will visit you again."
3. Original Fisheries, Bramley
An Original Fisheries customer said: "This was my first visit to this fish shop and I was not disappointed. Staff were very friendly. The fish batter was just like I remember as a child - perfect, light and crispy. Cooked to perfection. Chips were perfect and the peas were beautiful."
Photo: Google
4. The Wetherby Whaler - Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley
A Wetherby Whaler customer said: "The fish was so flaky and fresh, the batter was so crispy, thin and seasoned. The chips were cooked to perfection and crispy, a delight. The mushy peas were just so tasty and were seasoned correctly . I would thoroughly recommend this fish and chip shop."