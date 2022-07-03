Organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All, the race honours Jane and her efforts as a serial fundraiser while suffering from terminal cancer.

Participants are encouraged to raise money for charity and the race is open to everyone regardless of running ability.

Among the participants for the 15th Leeds 10k were Leeds Rhinos icons Kevin Sinfield OBE, Rob Burrow MBE and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE.

They were joined in the race by boxer Josh Warrington and GB Paralympians Hannah Cockcroft and Nathan Maguire.

Starting outside the Parkinson Building, runners then embarked on a route which took them down roads such as Headingley Lane and Meanwood Road, before finishing back in the city centre on The Headrow.

Here are some of the best pictures, courtesy of Run For All.

Rob Burrow MBE took part with the help of his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield OBE.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the race.

Some, like Rob Burrow MBE's family, brought a flag along.

Nearing the finish line was a cause for celebration.