Beeston dad to cycle 127 mile Leeds Liverpool canal route in charity fundraiser for terminally ill wife

Shaun Guy alongside alongside a few friends – Matthew Kelly, Gary Firth and Jason Moseley – plans on setting off from Bridgewater Place on Thursday (August 25).

The fundraiser comes after Shaun’s wife Kirsty, 32, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In April this year, Doctor’s discovered, her previous cancer cells had spread to her Lungs, Liver and Sternum. Despite multiple second opinions the family have been told that it is no longer curable.

Shaun told the YEP: "She got diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2019 and had all the operations – chemo and radiotherapy and got the all clear in 2020.

“But then this year she started to develop a bad cough and after an X-Ray they found dark patches on her lungs and informed us that the cancer had spread.”

Following the devastating diagnosis both Kirsty and Shaun took time off work to spend as much time together as a family with their daughter’s – Scarlett, 6, and Hallie, 3.

Friends rushed to raise money with a GoFundMe page having already raised over £10k.

"It’s been an incredible response. It sounds a little like begging asking people to keep sharing it but I am hoping we can now raise even more through the bike ride." he said.

"I’ve done a little bit of training, 20 to 30 miles here and there but my friends haven’t really done much practice. Think we are just going to take it as it comes.”

Family and friends are now hoping that an experimental course of treatment will ensure that “Kirsty is making us laugh for a lot longer.”

"We’ve been told it’s treatable but not curable so we just want to cherish what time we have. It’s her birthday today and she keeps saying that it might be her last one.” Shaun said.