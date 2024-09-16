Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds family has said they feel like “prisoners in their own home”, as they fear a damaged overhanging tree will further destroy their garden.

Matthew Lazenby first raised the alarm about the dangerous tree with Leeds City Council on August 23, after a large branch fell in their garden on Scotland Way in Horsforth.

The tree sits on public land, maintained by Leeds City Council, just outside the family’s property boundary.

But when Storm Lillian battered Leeds with heavy winds last month, part of the tree fell and crashed into the family’s garden fence and play area. The local authority has confirmed that it received four reports “relating to damaged trees and fallen branches on Scotland Way”.

Now, nearly one month after raising a so-called ‘tree emergency’ call with the council, Mr Lazenby, 44, and and his partner Vera Jordanova, 30, are still waiting for the issue to be made safe.

They fear more branches from the damaged tree could now fall and further destroy their garden.

Matthew Lazenby and stepson Rumen Filipov amidst the devastation caused to their garden. | Simon Hulme / Yorkshire Evening Post

Mr Lazenby told the Yorkshire Evening Post that after the first branch fell, he contacted the council and police to report a ‘tree emergency’, worried more of the tree would crash into their garden.

He said: “We went to the window to look, and could see that a large piece, the crown of the tree, had split maybe a foot down. It was being propped up by the tree closer to the house.”

He said the council told him it would send someone out to assess the damage to the tree.

It is understood that the tree in question, which hangs over a public pathway and the garden, is protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO).

The branch crashed through the new fence and onto Rumen's play area. | Simon Hulme / Yorkshire Evening Post

Mr Lazenby said: “[The council] just told us that they had logged it.

“The branch that fell through the fence is small compared to what’s still up there.”

Mr Lazenby said he was now scared to let his stepson, Rumen, play outside amid fears a larger branch will crash into the garden after one already damaged his play area.

He said: "We don't let Rumen play out in the garden. He keeps asking 'Can you fix it? Can I go in the garden?'.

Matthew Lazenby and his family worry than an even bigger branch will fall onto their property. | Provided

"We feel like prisoners in our own home because we can't use our garden. Especially when the wind picks up and there will be more storms.

"It's not a question of if, but when."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council told the Yorkshire Evening Post that four reports had been made on Scotland Way, but that other, “more serious” tree issues would be dealt with first.

The spokesperson said: "The council has received four reports relating to damaged trees and fallen branches on Scotland Way in Horsforth. Our officers have attended the site to assess the issue and the level of damage. Following the visits, jobs for all four reports were raised and logged based on their risk.

"To make sure that the most serious tree issues are dealt with first, we have different risk priority categories. We do not prioritise tree work where no risks have been identified.

"The council takes its responsibility to reduce and remove tree related risks on council owned land seriously and encourages anyone who may be concerned with tree emergencies to call 0113 378 6002, 8am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday and 8am to 3.30pm, Friday."