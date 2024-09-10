The chief executive of Leeds City Council has confirmed his departure.

Tom Riordan has confirmed his leaving plans after being appointed to a leading role in driving the improvement of health outcomes across the country.

He will be taking up a post as a permanent secretary in the Department of Health and Social Care, based in London and Leeds, on September 23.

Mr Riordan said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the team at the Department and coming back to the Civil Service where I started my career.

“There are few bigger challenges than health and social care, and not many bigger opportunities to make a positive difference to people.

“I have had an incredibly enjoyable career at Leeds City Council and will miss everyone greatly, but I know I’m leaving the council in safe hands.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work in the city now as a key partner."

Tom Riordan has confirmed his leaving plans after being appointed to a leading role in driving the improvement of health outcomes across the country. | Leeds City Council

Council leader James Lewis said: “I’m very pleased to congratulate Tom on achieving such a crucial role in shaping how we forge better health and social care outcomes for everybody.

“Addressing health inequalities and having the right support systems in place are key to creating wider benefits across society.

“Tom’s exceptional abilities for bringing people together and making things happen have been of great benefit to Leeds and our region and will be invaluable in his new role.

“I wish him every success as he embraces this exciting opportunity. He leaves an outstanding legacy here and has built an excellent team to take that work forward.”

The announcement comes as the council’s full council will be asked this week (Wednesday September 11) to approve the recommendation from its employment committee to appoint the council’s director of strategy and resources, Mariana Pexton, as interim chief executive. A further update will be issued after the meeting.