Helen Skelton got emotional on BBC Morning Live with Alex Jones on Thursday 27 April, as she discussed Alex Jones’ new series ‘The Reunion Hotel.’ The show first aired earlier this month and sees romantic reunions, emotional homecomings and giving thanks to life-saving heroes.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, who lives in Cumbria, was left in tears after watching a clip from the show in which a man finally met his daughter after decades of searching for her. When arriving at the hotel the father, Kwesi, explained how his daughter was born in Carmarthen when he was 25 but he had never met her until now.

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton is in talks to present It Takes Two. The Countryfile presenter, 39, made it to the Strictly final with dancing partner Gorka Marquez last year and is now being lined up to host the show’s spin-off series by BBC bosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen and Alex were also joined by Gethin Jones. As the clip ended, Gethin said: "Oh my goodness, there are so many emotional moments on this show. This show, we’re massive fans, and it really tugs on the heartstrings, one minute you’re laughing and the next you’re crying along with Kwesi and Ruth."

Alex added: "It’s normal people telling extraordinary stories and sharing their stories with us. Ruth and Kwesi who we saw there, father and daughter never met until that moment. And the fact we are watching that moment unfold is incredible."She said: "It’s all unfiltered, you see it as it happens and that’s what I loved about the programme, it is raw emotions and it’s all about human connection."

Tegan is reunited with the man who saved her life

Helen then admitted that the clip had left her in tears and with goosebumps: "You’re a family person, you must get emotional. I mean I’ve got goosebumps, I was crying watching that, you must get very invested?"

Alex replied: "You know me, heart on my sleeve. I saw you then Hels getting really emotional watching that clip and it is quite hard to keep your emotions in check because it is an emotional rollercoaster, it is very poignant." She added: "All the reunions are beautiful, some though have got lots of humour in them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex also mentioned enjoying being part of something so “joyful” because “these are extraordinary stories and people are trusting you with a monumental happening in their life.”