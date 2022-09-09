News you can trust since 1890
Cancelled events in Leeds: The closures and cancellations as Queen dies - from sports to charity events

Leeds organisers have started announcing the cancellation of events across this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:47 pm

Event organisers across Leeds are taking to social media to announce the cancellation of live events after the Queen died yesterday, aged 96.

Below is a list of confirmed cancellations for this weekend.

Friday 9 September

    - Leeds Rhinos confirmed the cancellation of the live screening of their match tonight against Catalans Dragons, but the match itself will go ahead

    - LUFC's PL2 fixture against West Bromwich Albion this evening is off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    - In terms of cricket, the test match between England and South Africa has been called off

    - The Big Step has cancelled their Sheffield to Leeds walk on Friday

    Saturday 10 September

    - The Big Step has cancelled their Sheffield to Leeds walk on Saturday

    - The National Rejoin March hosted by Leeds For Europe has been cancelled

    - Yorkshire Speak Their Name event cancelled

    Monday 12 September

    - Leeds’ Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest has been postponed

    Saturday 17 September

    - BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds has been cancelled

    Sunday 18 September

    - BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds has been cancelled

    This list is being frequently updated. Please email [email protected] ypn.co.uk to let the YEP know about the cancellation or rescheduling of an event.

