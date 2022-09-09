Cancelled events in Leeds: The closures and cancellations as Queen dies - from sports to charity events
Leeds organisers have started announcing the cancellation of events across this weekend.
Event organisers across Leeds are taking to social media to announce the cancellation of live events after the Queen died yesterday, aged 96.
Below is a list of confirmed cancellations for this weekend.
Friday 9 September
Most Popular
- Leeds Rhinos confirmed the cancellation of the live screening of their match tonight against Catalans Dragons, but the match itself will go ahead
- LUFC's PL2 fixture against West Bromwich Albion this evening is off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
- In terms of cricket, the test match between England and South Africa has been called off
- The Big Step has cancelled their Sheffield to Leeds walk on Friday
Saturday 10 September
- The Big Step has cancelled their Sheffield to Leeds walk on Saturday
- The National Rejoin March hosted by Leeds For Europe has been cancelled
- Yorkshire Speak Their Name event cancelled
Monday 12 September
- Leeds’ Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest has been postponed
Saturday 17 September
- BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds has been cancelled
Sunday 18 September
- BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds has been cancelled
This list is being frequently updated. Please email [email protected] ypn.co.uk to let the YEP know about the cancellation or rescheduling of an event.