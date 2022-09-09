Event organisers across Leeds are taking to social media to announce the cancellation of live events after the Queen died yesterday, aged 96.

Below is a list of confirmed cancellations for this weekend.

Friday 9 September

- Leeds Rhinos confirmed the cancellation of the live screening of their match tonight against Catalans Dragons, but the match itself will go ahead

- LUFC's PL2 fixture against West Bromwich Albion this evening is off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

- In terms of cricket, the test match between England and South Africa has been called off

- The Big Step has cancelled their Sheffield to Leeds walk on Friday

Saturday 10 September

- The Big Step has cancelled their Sheffield to Leeds walk on Saturday

- The National Rejoin March hosted by Leeds For Europe has been cancelled

- Yorkshire Speak Their Name event cancelled

Monday 12 September

- Leeds’ Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest has been postponed

Saturday 17 September

- BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds has been cancelled

Sunday 18 September

- BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds has been cancelled