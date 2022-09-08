Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds

Buckingham Palace has announced the UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96 today (Sept 8) after reigning for 70 years. These photo memories recalls some of her visits to Leeds, both as Princess Elizabeth and as Sovereign. She first visited the city as Princess Royal in 1949 where she stopped off at Leeds Civic Hall and Roundhay Park for the Children’s Day celebrations. These photos showcase visits to Leeds for the first time as Queen in 1958 right through the years up to and including the 2000s. Which visit to you remember the most? READ MORE: How Leeds celebrated the Queen's Silver Jubilee LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook