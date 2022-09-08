News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Enjoy these photo memories of The Queen in Leeds down the decades.
Enjoy these photo memories of The Queen in Leeds down the decades.

Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds

Your Leeds has welcomed Queen Elizabeth II with open arms on visits to the city down the decades.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:47 pm

Buckingham Palace has announced the UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96 today (Sept 8) after reigning for 70 years. These photo memories recalls some of her visits to Leeds, both as Princess Elizabeth and as Sovereign. She first visited the city as Princess Royal in 1949 where she stopped off at Leeds Civic Hall and Roundhay Park for the Children’s Day celebrations. These photos showcase visits to Leeds for the first time as Queen in 1958 right through the years up to and including the 2000s. Which visit to you remember the most? READ MORE: How Leeds celebrated the Queen's Silver Jubilee LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Queen in Leeds

Princess Elizabeth waves to the crowd at Leeds Civic Hall in 1949. The report at the time noted: “She was wearing a floral silk tea dress in an intriguing, if indecipherable print (which, judging by the lady behind her, was all the rage that year).”

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

2. The Queen in Leeds

Princess Elizabeth also visited Roundhay Park where she addressed the crowd at Leeds Children's Day in 1949.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

3. The Queen in Leeds

She made a two-day visit to Leeds on the occasion of the centenary of Leeds Triennial Musical Festival in October 1958. She poses with members of the house party after luncheon at Harewood House.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

4. The Queen in Leeds

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leave Leeds City Art Gallery in October 1958.

Photo: //

Photo Sales
LeedsThe QueenMemoriesQueenSovereign
Next Page
Page 1 of 4