Golden Acre Park at Bramhope was home to a theme park for during six years in the 1930s.

It boasted hydroplanes, a miniature railway, motorboat circuit and even a monorail, giving it the atmosphere of a Butlin's holiday camp.

The pleasure park opened in 1932 as a rival to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and was home to the largest dance hall in Yorkshire, pony and donkey rides, and an outdoor swimming pool called the Blue Lagoon.

The theme park at Golden Acre pictured in 1937.

Its death knell sounded when the Parkway Hotel opened nearby, and its clientele began to object to the noise from the amusement park - although many believed that it simply wasn't a profitable operation.

The lake had motor launches, rowing boats and canoes, and hydroplane races were held on the water. A giant seaplane was on display as the centrepiece. The miniature railway was nearly two miles long and circled the lake, and it even had a dining car.

Other amusements included tennis, golf, a water chute and a pets corner. The original cafe is still used today as a coffee shop.

The park closed in 1938 and many of the buildings and rides fell into disrepair during the war years.