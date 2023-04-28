What remains of Golden Acre Park's theme park in Leeds
It’s the Leeds green gem which boasts a fun-filled claim to fame.
Golden Acre Park at Bramhope was home to a theme park for during six years in the 1930s.
It boasted hydroplanes, a miniature railway, motorboat circuit and even a monorail, giving it the atmosphere of a Butlin's holiday camp.
The pleasure park opened in 1932 as a rival to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and was home to the largest dance hall in Yorkshire, pony and donkey rides, and an outdoor swimming pool called the Blue Lagoon.
Its death knell sounded when the Parkway Hotel opened nearby, and its clientele began to object to the noise from the amusement park - although many believed that it simply wasn't a profitable operation.
The lake had motor launches, rowing boats and canoes, and hydroplane races were held on the water. A giant seaplane was on display as the centrepiece. The miniature railway was nearly two miles long and circled the lake, and it even had a dining car.
Other amusements included tennis, golf, a water chute and a pets corner. The original cafe is still used today as a coffee shop.
The park closed in 1938 and many of the buildings and rides fell into disrepair during the war years.
Your YEP visited Golden Acre and has produced a video report on remains of the theme park which was based on New York’s famous Coney Island.