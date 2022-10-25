Gabby Logan has admitted sex began to feel like an item to tick off her list of tasks due to the menopause.

BBC presenter, 49, from Leeds, explained how her sex life with husband Kenny, changed after menopause began in a discussion as part of Boots’ Menopause Monologues.

She said despite having always had a “strong physical connection” with Kenny, her libido dwindled when her menstrual cycles came to an end.

“My husband and I have always had a strong physical connection, but sex definitely became a job to be ticked off the list,” Gabby said.

Gabby revealed that she and Kenny talk about everything to ensure that they have a good understanding of each other.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she explained how discussing her libido on a podcast with Davina McCall inspired Kenny to have a hormone test which led to his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Gabby said: “He was listening to my podcast all the time and felt that he was really learning a lot about women. He was really enjoying that.

“One day he came in from a walk with the dogs and he said: “I’ve just been listening to your podcast with Davina - if you’re taking hormones that are making your libido kind of go rampant, what’s going to happen to me if my testosterone drops?”

“I said don’t worry, your testosterone goes down in a much more gradual way. Women’s go off a cliff. He said “I’m going to get myself tested”.

“And he went off and got a Wellman test effectively and his hormones were absolutely fine but he discovered that he had prostate cancer.”

Gabby explained that Kenny went on to have a series of further tests and was grateful that their candid communication led to his diagnosis.

She continued: “Prostate cancer is a cancer that when you find symptoms it’s often too late. He had no symptoms at all. The day before he had his prostate removed he still had no symptoms.

“I think we’ve both been on an interesting 18 months in terms of our midlife journey and what we can expect from our bodies and how we respect our bodies.”

Having only noticed menopause had started after journalist Mariella Frostrup spoke candidly on her podcast The Midpoint, Gabby said she may have spotted what was happening to her body sooner if she had been keeping a diary of her symptoms.

The mother-of-two revealed that her symptoms included creeping anxiety, brain fog, inability to drink alcohol as well as a change in how her hair and skin looked.

Gabby, who has hosted events such as the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said HRT was able to help her symptoms within a week of starting her prescription.