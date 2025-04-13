Held over two days at North Leeds Cricket Club, the annual event is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay and has raised over £86,000 during its 13-year run.

The popular festival welcomed beer enthusiasts, families and performers to enjoy a drink in the sun, while also raising thousands for good causes.

There was a captivating array of locally sourced real ales and ciders, alongside a tempting selection of gins, prosecco, and more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture these 15 fun-filled pictures...

1 . North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 David Lumb, of Chapel Allerton, admires his drink. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 It was another terrific turnout for the annual event, which is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 Josephine and Bernard Eabon relaxing. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 Jason Green enjoys his meal after a big win for his beloved Leeds United. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 Nick George of Cookridge and Rodger George of Moortown pick out their next beer. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 Family and friends enjoy the festival. | Steve Riding Photo Sales