Held over two days at North Leeds Cricket Club, the annual event is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay and has raised over £86,000 during its 13-year run.
The popular festival welcomed beer enthusiasts, families and performers to enjoy a drink in the sun, while also raising thousands for good causes.
There was a captivating array of locally sourced real ales and ciders, alongside a tempting selection of gins, prosecco, and more.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture these 15 fun-filled pictures...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.