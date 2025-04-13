15 fun-filled pictures as beer lovers gather for North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025 in Roundhay

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 13:15 BST

The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival made its return to Roundhay this weekend.

Held over two days at North Leeds Cricket Club, the annual event is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay and has raised over £86,000 during its 13-year run.

The popular festival welcomed beer enthusiasts, families and performers to enjoy a drink in the sun, while also raising thousands for good causes.

There was a captivating array of locally sourced real ales and ciders, alongside a tempting selection of gins, prosecco, and more.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture these 15 fun-filled pictures...

David Lumb, of Chapel Allerton, admires his drink.

1. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025

David Lumb, of Chapel Allerton, admires his drink. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
It was another terrific turnout for the annual event, which is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay.

2. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025

It was another terrific turnout for the annual event, which is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Josephine and Bernard Eabon relaxing.

3. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025

Josephine and Bernard Eabon relaxing. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Jason Green enjoys his meal after a big win for his beloved Leeds United.

4. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025

Jason Green enjoys his meal after a big win for his beloved Leeds United. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Nick George of Cookridge and Rodger George of Moortown pick out their next beer.

5. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025

Nick George of Cookridge and Rodger George of Moortown pick out their next beer. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Family and friends enjoy the festival.

6. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2025

Family and friends enjoy the festival. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRoundhayBeer
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice