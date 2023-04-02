North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2023 best pictures as Rotary Club of Roundhay hosts 11th event
The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival made its return this weekend, drawing crowds of all ages for its family-friendly Saturday afternoon session.
Held over two days at North Leeds Cricket Club, the event is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay as part of their commitment to charitable work and supporting communities. The popular festival does that not only by bringing people together but also raising thousands for good causes.
Our photographer Steve Riding went along to meet some of the festivalgoers and volunteers who make the North Leeds Charity Beer Festival happen.