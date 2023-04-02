News you can trust since 1890
North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2023 best pictures as Rotary Club of Roundhay hosts 11th event

The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival made its return this weekend, drawing crowds of all ages for its family-friendly Saturday afternoon session.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Held over two days at North Leeds Cricket Club, the event is organised by members of The Rotary Club of Roundhay as part of their commitment to charitable work and supporting communities. The popular festival does that not only by bringing people together but also raising thousands for good causes.

Our photographer Steve Riding went along to meet some of the festivalgoers and volunteers who make the North Leeds Charity Beer Festival happen.

This year's North Leeds Charity Beer Festival was the 11th to be organised. Pictured raising a glass with Barbara Learoyd are David and Robert Newsham.

Dave Hawkin, a member of the Rotary Club of Roundhay, chats to Stuart Claughton over a beer.

Local rotary club members Steve McGrail and Tim Capstick were joined for a shift behind the bar by Chris Eaborn, centre. A member of the Rotary Club Lausanne in Switzerland, his son went to Leeds Grammar School.

Festivalgoers enjoy the Saturday afternoon session, which was open to families.

