13 tantalising photos as beer enthusiasts gather in Roundhay for the North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2024

The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival was back this weekend, so here are some of the best moments that were captured at this year’s event.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

Taking over Roundhay once again, the festival welcomed beer enthusiasts, families and performers for two days of fun at the North Leeds Cricket Club.

There was a captivating array of more than 40 locally sourced real ales and ciders, alongside a tempting selection of gins, prosecco, and more.

Attendees indulged in the celebrations and, as well as enjoying the drinks, donated to worthwhile causes championed by the Rotary Club of Roundhay.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the highlights from this beloved event -

The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival was back for 2024, with Robert Press, Bryan Hill and Nick Radford among the enthusiasts in attendance.

1. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival was back for 2024, with Robert Press, Bryan Hill and Nick Radford among the enthusiasts in attendance. Photo: Steve Riding

The two-day festival aims to unite beer enthusiasts, families and entertainers alike while making a positive impact in the community.

2. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

The two-day festival aims to unite beer enthusiasts, families and entertainers alike while making a positive impact in the community. Photo: Steve Riding

Rotary Club of Roundhay members Jill Fisher, Shirley Weatherill, Roger Cannon, with past president Jacqui Ridsdale, president Richard Wharton, and Chairman of the Beer Festival Committee Paul Nickson.

3. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

Rotary Club of Roundhay members Jill Fisher, Shirley Weatherill, Roger Cannon, with past president Jacqui Ridsdale, president Richard Wharton, and Chairman of the Beer Festival Committee Paul Nickson. Photo: Steve Riding

Set against the backdrop of the North Leeds Cricket Club in Roundhay, this year’s festival featured over 40 locally selected real ales and ciders to sample - including alcohol free, gluten free and vegan options.

4. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

Set against the backdrop of the North Leeds Cricket Club in Roundhay, this year’s festival featured over 40 locally selected real ales and ciders to sample - including alcohol free, gluten free and vegan options. Photo: Steve Riding

Tom Merchant, Mike Powell and Katie Steedman enjoyed some of the food on offer.

5. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

Tom Merchant, Mike Powell and Katie Steedman enjoyed some of the food on offer. Photo: Steve Riding

Nigel Hope, of Kinda Blue, performed at the festival.

6. North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

Nigel Hope, of Kinda Blue, performed at the festival. Photo: Steve Riding

