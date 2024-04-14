Taking over Roundhay once again, the festival welcomed beer enthusiasts, families and performers for two days of fun at the North Leeds Cricket Club.

There was a captivating array of more than 40 locally sourced real ales and ciders, alongside a tempting selection of gins, prosecco, and more.

Attendees indulged in the celebrations and, as well as enjoying the drinks, donated to worthwhile causes championed by the Rotary Club of Roundhay.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the highlights from this beloved event -

