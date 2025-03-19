Former Leeds student Chloe Francis quit her job after making the same amount of money by selling clothes from her wardrobe.

A woman who quit her job to become a full-time reseller now makes £2,000 a month.

Chloe Francis, 24, has always loved second-hand clothes and remembers digging around car boot sales and charity shops from the age of eight.

She started selling clothes from her wardrobe in 2021 while completing her undergraduate and masters course in fine art at Leeds Beckett University.

Chloe Francis, an entrepreneur and owner of Retro Chlo's Shop, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. | Anita Maric / SWNS

Chloe realised she was making the same amount of money as her part-time fish and chip shop job and quit.

After finishing her masters in 2023, and spending a year travelling, she went full-time as a reseller in October 2024.

Now she hunts through charity shops with her grandma, Christine Smith, 74, as well as using Fleek - a social marketplace for wholesale vintage - to source second-hand items at a wholesale price.

She puts together a moodboard using Canva to send to wholesalers before having a video call with them to pick out around 100 to 150 items she can sell on.

Chloe, an entrepreneur and owner of Retro Chlo's Shop, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, said: "I started to take things out of my wardrobe and sell them on Depop.

"I left my chippy job at the end of 2021. I was getting the same as what I was earning at the chippy.

"On my best months I make £2,000 a month. Since going full time last year the growth of the business has now become so rapid that I now exceed my profit goals every single month.

"Fashion in my opinion is so important in our lives as it is a way that enables our identity to speak to our society and feel confident in doing so.

"I mainly source eclectic vintage fashion. Although I am more drawn to brands like Harley Davidson, Coogi and Levi’s or anything with a funky pattern.”

Cooji jumpers are some of her best selling items.

She said: "I buy them for £35 to £85 and sell them for £100 to £200. They are so niche. You wouldn't be able to shop for them in the UK."

Chloe uses Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest to sell her clothing - and is launching a website.

Chloe's dream is to be able to set up a shop in Cornwall as she misses the "real life conversations" she used to get at the chip shop.

Chloe's tips for reselling

- Have a look at what is trending - use places like Depop explore page

- Watch YouTube videos for trending clothes

- Sell on multiple platforms

- Start by selling clothes from your wardrobe that you don't wear

- Don't be afraid to fail and give things a try

Follow Chloe on Instagram @retrochlosshop